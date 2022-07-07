Govt making efforts to devise sustainable municipal services delivery system

LAHORE: The government is making all-out efforts to devises ways, means and systems for optimum, efficient, cost effective and sustainable service delivery of municipal services at the grassroots level.

Project Management Unit Director Muhammad Hamza Salik was addressing a one-day participatory workshop, organised by the Asian Consulting Engineers and Ramboll Denmark in collaboration with the PMU’s Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Improvement Project (PICIIP) on the topic of “Comparative Analysis of Business Model Operations for Municipal Service Delivery at Sialkot and Sahiwal.

He said the approach of the operational design and business model (OBDM) component of the PICIIP is aimed at working with the relevant stakeholders, especially the personnel of the local governments and allied departments, who will be implementing the preferred models after the Punjab government’s necessary approvals.

The participants carried out situational analysis, comparative assessment of potential options, operational design and business model, institutional framework and strengthening and monitoring and evaluation to ensure quality service delivery.

Based on the industrial scan, options, analysis and comparisons, the operational design and business model developed a framework, approach and methodology so that the municipal corporations could develop improved operations and enhanced resource for water and sanitation, solid waste management, clean green environment and upkeep of better open spaces in both cities.

The Asian Consulting Engineers and Ramboll Denmark are jointly implementing OBDM component of the PICIIP funded by the Asian Development Bank.

The expected impact and outcome of the ODBM project is that the residents of Sahiwal and Sialkot cities would have access to quality municipal services, which are efficient, effective and sustainable.

The representatives of the ADB, local governments of Sahiwal and Sialkot, Wasa, LWMC, LDA, PHED, LDA, EPA Punjab and PHA attended the workshop.