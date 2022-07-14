Hyundai unveils new Ioniq 6 EV

The Ioniq 6 was presented by the South Korean manufacturer on Wednesday night.

Hyundai is anticipated to start manufacturing the vehicle at a facility in South Korea.

It is planned to be on sale in the United States in the first quarter of next year.

Hyundai Motor’s newest electric automobile has a distinctive effervescent appearance.

It was dubbed a "electrified streamliner" in reference to its aerodynamic shape, which Americans may be most familiar with thanks to the style of an Airstream trailer. The well-received Ioniq 5 EV, which launched on sale late this year, has undergone a significant aesthetic change.

Ahead of Tesla, Hyundai is currently the second-largest EV seller in the United States.

SangYup Lee, executive vice president and head of Hyundai design, stated during a virtual media event that “each Ioniq vehicle will have different design character… we all want our designers to always connect with customers on an emotional level.”

In the third quarter, Hyundai is anticipated to start manufacturing the vehicle at a facility in South Korea.

The vehicle’s price was not disclosed.

Based on international standards, Hyundai projects that the vehicle will have a range of 610 kilometres (380 miles) on a single charge. The U.S. range, however, is probably going to be different because those testing criteria are different from those in the U.S.

Two 12-inch screens for entertainment and information are located inside the car.

After the Kona and Ioniq 5 crossovers, the Ioniq 6 will be the third entirely electric vehicle sold under the Hyundai brand in the United States. Although the South Korean carmaker also owns Kia, the two brands run separately in the United States.

LMC Automotive, a market research group, projects that Hyundai, including Kia and its luxury Genesis brand, will sell the second-most EVs in the United States this year, only behind Tesla, which shipped more than 936,000 EVs worldwide in 2017. (the company does not break its deliveries down by region).

According to Automotive News, the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands collectively sold 34,518 electric vehicles in the United States during the first six months of the year, which was less than Tesla’s sales but more than Ford Motor’s 22,979 EV sales.

