Jet2 says airports ‘woefully ill-prepared’

Jet2 claims widespread disruption affecting the aviation industry had a direct impact on it.

Customers have reportedly had a “a much inferior experience” than they ought to have.

The airline’s pre-tax losses for the most recent fiscal year increased to £388.8 million.

Advertisement

According to low-cost airline Jet2, airports have been “woefully unprepared and under-resourced” for the recent surge in demand for flights.

It claimed that “inexcusable” widespread disruption affecting the aviation industry and its suppliers had a direct impact on it.

Due to a lack of employees, thousands of flights have been cancelled or delayed.

Customers have reportedly had a “a much inferior experience” than they ought to have, according to the airline.

Long lines, luggage handling issues, aircraft delays, and cancellations have all affected passengers. Additionally, there aren’t enough catering supplies on board.

Also Read EasyJet chief operating officer resigns EasyJet's chief operational officer has stepped down. Peter Bellew quit "to seek...

Advertisement

“Many suppliers have been badly unprepared and under-resourced for the volume of consumers they should fairly expect,” executive chairman Philip Meeson said.

Inexcusable, given that our flights have been listed for sale for several months and that our load factors are typical.

He referred to poor customer service, lengthy security lines, a staffing shortage, and a backlog in luggage handling as “atrocious.”

The start and end of our customers’ vacations have been significantly worse as a result of the resulting airport congestion and the frequent absence of onboard culinary supplies, he continued.

“This challenging return to regular operations has simply occurred because many airports and their providers lacked planning, were unprepared, and were unwilling to spend.”

According to the airline, pre-tax losses for the most recent fiscal year increased to £388.8 million from £341.3 million the year prior.

Advertisement

“Group performance for the financial year ending March 31 2023 very much depends on how quickly the broader aviation sector returns to some level of stability, as well as strength of bookings for the remaining summer and the second half of the financial year, a period for which we still have limited visibility,” Jet2 further stated.

Also Read Flight cancellations at Heathrow result in lines and “chaos” Heathrow instructed airlines to cancel 30 flights from Thursday's itinerary. Travellers have...