Kellogg’s loses court case over sugary cereal supermarket offers

According to a court decision, Kellogg’s is not permitted to advertise sugary cereals in supermarket special deals.

New regulations for England limit in-store promotions for foods and beverages that are rich in fat, salt, or sugar.

The multinational food company Kellogg’s had sued the government, claiming that the regulations did not include the nutritional value of milk that had been added.

However, the Royal Courts of Justice upheld the government’s position. Kellogg’s expressed “disappointment,” it stated.

According to Chris Silcock, general director of Kellogg UK, “It makes little sense to us that consumers will be able to buy other products, including donuts and chocolate spreads, on promotion, but not many types of morning cereals.”

The administration has postponed the implementation of the new regulations, which were initially scheduled to begin in October.

When they do go into effect, high-traffic areas including checkout lines, store entrances, aisle ends, and their online equivalents will be off-limits to goods regarded to be high in fat, sugar, or salt.

Popular products with high sugar content in their dry form include Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes and Fruit and Fibre.

However, Kellogg’s claimed that adding milk would alter the calculation by lowering the percentage of salt and sugar to the weight of the entire serving.

According to the corporation, 92 percent of the time, cereal is consumed with milk or yoghurt.

Kellogg’s cereals, according to Judge Mr. Justice Linden, “do not come with preparation instructions which state that they should be taken with milk.”

According to his ruling, Kellogg’s was not treated unfairly, and the new laws’ rationale for improving public health was convincing, reasonable, and balanced.

