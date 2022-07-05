LG Energy Solution to supply batteries to Japan’s Isuzu Motors

LG Energy Solution is to supply Isuzu Motors with an estimated $763 million worth of batteries.

The collaboration will begin with an electric vehicle version of the best-selling Elf truck.

LG Energy Solution did not comment on the specific deals that were being discussed.

A local South Korean daily said on Tuesday that South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) is on track to supply Japanese commercial vehicle maker Isuzu Motors (7202.T) with an estimated 1 trillion won ($763 million) or more worth of batteries.

According to the Korea Economic Daily, which cited unnamed industry sources, LG Energy Solution is working with Isuzu to supply batteries for a period of four years beginning in the upcoming year. The collaboration will reportedly begin with an electric vehicle version of the automaker’s best-selling Elf truck.

According to the newspaper, it is anticipated that the vehicle would be outfitted with cylindrical batteries manufactured by LG Energy Solution.

Outside of normal business hours, it was impossible to get in touch with a representative from Isuzu Motors.

