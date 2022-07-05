Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
LG Energy Solution to supply batteries to Japan’s Isuzu Motors

LG Energy Solution to supply batteries to Japan’s Isuzu Motors

Articles
Advertisement
LG Energy Solution to supply batteries to Japan’s Isuzu Motors

LG Energy Solution to supply batteries to Japan’s Isuzu Motors. (credits: Google)

Advertisement
  • LG Energy Solution is to supply Isuzu Motors with an estimated $763 million worth of batteries.
  • The collaboration will begin with an electric vehicle version of the best-selling Elf truck.
  • LG Energy Solution did not comment on the specific deals that were being discussed.
Advertisement

A local South Korean daily said on Tuesday that South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) is on track to supply Japanese commercial vehicle maker Isuzu Motors (7202.T) with an estimated 1 trillion won ($763 million) or more worth of batteries.

Also Read

Ukraine insists on  strengthening energy restrictions against Russia  in the seventh package
Ukraine insists on  strengthening energy restrictions against Russia  in the seventh package

the European Commission, with a focus on the requirement to tighten restrictions...

According to the Korea Economic Daily, which cited unnamed industry sources, LG Energy Solution is working with Isuzu to supply batteries for a period of four years beginning in the upcoming year. The collaboration will reportedly begin with an electric vehicle version of the automaker’s best-selling Elf truck.

According to the newspaper, it is anticipated that the vehicle would be outfitted with cylindrical batteries manufactured by LG Energy Solution.

LG Energy Solution did not comment on the specific deals that were being discussed.

Outside of normal business hours, it was impossible to get in touch with a representative from Isuzu Motors.

Advertisement

Also Read

Australia expects its mining and energy exports to reach record levels
Australia expects its mining and energy exports to reach record levels

Australia's mining and energy export revenues are forecast to climb 3% to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story