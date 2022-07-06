Michael Gove ends Johnson’s premiership

Michael Gove informed Boris Johnson that his tenure as British prime minister was over.

Michael Gove informed Boris Johnson that his reign was gone, as the British prime minister faced a deluge of ministerial resignations and his future remained uncertain.

Two senior government officials confirmed to the Financial Times that the leveling-up secretary met Johnson in Downing Street on Wednesday morning to inform him that his term as party leader had ended.

A person with knowledge of the exchange stated, “Michael basically informed him it was time to leave, that the relationship was finished.”

In September 2021, Gove, who ran against Johnson in the 2016 and 2019 leadership elections, was elevated to leveling-up secretary.