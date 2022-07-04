Minions: The Rise of Gru brings parents and kids back to theatres. (credits: Google)

For “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” families have gone absolutely crazy.

The animated film from Universal and Illumination brought in more over $108 million in weekend ticket sales.

The fifth instalment in the Despicable Me series made an additional $93.7 million in foreign countries, increasing the total revenue from its debut weekend to an estimated $202 million.

According to Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, “With the phenomenal success of ‘Minions,’ the concept that family audiences were staying away from movie theatres due to Covid worries can be discarded.”

After Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear” only brought in $51 million during its domestic opening last month, falling short of projections of $70 million and $85 million, box office observers questioned whether this group of moviegoers was still staying away from theatres.

It was unclear whether “Lightyear’s” bad opening was due to stiff competition at the box office or whether viewers were misinformed about the movie’s release. After all, a Pixar movie hasn’t been released in theatres since 2020’s “Onward.” “Soul,” “Luca,” and “Turning Red,” the last three produced by the animation company, were all made available on the streaming site Disney+.

Data from EntTelligence shows that during the weekend, 54 percent of domestic moviegoers saw “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” with 68 percent of ticket buyers belonging to family groupings.

According to Shawn Robbins, chief analyst of BoxOffice.com, “this weekend has highlighted a victorious comeback to theatres by families, putting to rest any residual and outdated epidemic notion that parents and kids only want to watch movies from home.” “People will show up when the correct content is out there.”

On Monday, the movie is anticipated to sell another $20 million worth of tickets in the United States and Canada, increasing its holiday weekend earnings to $128 million.

