Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Morinaga Milk to acquire 33.3% stakes in NMPL

Morinaga Milk to acquire 33.3% stakes in NMPL

Articles
Advertisement
Morinaga Milk to acquire 33.3% stakes in NMPL

Kyrgyzstan promotes its traditional mare’s milk to lure tourists(cr:google)

Advertisement

KARACHI: Morinaga Milk Industry Company Limited, Japan has offered to acquire an aggregate 33.3 per cent share of NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited (NMPL), a bourse filing said on Thursday.

ICI Pakistan has received a conditional offer from Morinaga Milk to acquire 33.3 per cent of issued and paid up share capital from NMPL’s existing shareholders (including ICI Pakistan) at an aggregate price of $56.6 million, according to the filing.

The board of directors of ICI Pakistan, have granted in-principle approval to ICI Pakistan to move forward with the proposed divestment of 26.5 per cent of its shareholding in NMPL to Morinaga Milk.

NMPL, a subsidiary of ICI Pakistan, was a joint venture between ICI Pakistan, Morinaga Milk and Unibrands (Private) Limited to locally manufacture and distribute nutritional formula products, and was recently merged with NutriCo Pakistan (Private) Limited, which was involved in the import and distribution of selected products of Morinaga Milk.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 28th Jan 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 28th Jan 2023
Unisame asks PCSIR to explore indigenous resources
Unisame asks PCSIR to explore indigenous resources
Bitcoin to PKR: Today's Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on January 27, 2023
Bitcoin to PKR: Today's Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on January 27, 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 27 January 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 27 January 2023
IWMI organises workshop on future water availability for Okara
IWMI organises workshop on future water availability for Okara
Rupee sinks to historic low
Rupee sinks to historic low
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story