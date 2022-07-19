NTDC completes rehabilitation of power transmission line in Sindh

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the rehabilitation work of six collapsed towers of the 500kV Shikarpur- Dadu (Ckt-II) transmission line near Larkana, a statement said.

The transmission line has been energised successfully and started power supply from South to North, it added.

NTDC spokesman said that the team carried out rehabilitation work even during Eid-ul-Azha holidays and completed it in a record period of 11 days despite bad weather conditions. The local police and NTDC security staff also remained alert on the site.

The pylons were damaged due to heavy windstorm and torrential rains in the area on July 6. However, power supply was provided to the affected areas through alternative sources to avoid load shedding during Eid holidays.