OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 14, 2022

OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 14, 2022

Articles
Advertisement
OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 14, 2022

OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 24, 2022

Advertisement

OMR to PKR buying exchange rate is 539.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and OMR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Omani Riyal to PKR is 544.2. Updated on, July 14, 2022.

Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR

Advertisement

Check the updated list given below:

OMANI RIYAL                                539.7544.2

 

OMR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Advertisement

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live OMR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

OMR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from OMR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
13 Jul, 2022539.670000544.170000
12 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000
11 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000
10 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000
09 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000
08 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000
07 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000
06 Jul, 2022532.180000536.680000
05 Jul, 2022531.290000535.790000
04 Jul, 2022532.180000536.680000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story