OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 17, 2022

OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 24, 2022

OMR to PKR buying exchange rate is 545.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and OMR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Omani Riyal to PKR is 549.5. Updated on, July 17, 2022.

Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

OMR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live OMR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

OMR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from OMR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 16 Jul, 2022 545.010000 549.510000 15 Jul, 2022 545.790000 550.290000 14 Jul, 2022 539.670000 544.170000 12 Jul, 2022 536.790000 541.290000 11 Jul, 2022 536.790000 541.290000 10 Jul, 2022 536.790000 541.290000 09 Jul, 2022 536.790000 541.290000 08 Jul, 2022 536.790000 541.290000 07 Jul, 2022 536.790000 541.290000 06 Jul, 2022 532.180000 536.680000

