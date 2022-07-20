Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 20, 2022
OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 20, 2022

OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 20, 2022

Articles
Advertisement
OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 20, 2022

OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 24, 2022

Advertisement

OMR to PKR buying exchange rate is 556.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and OMR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Omani Riyal to PKR is 561.2. Updated on, July 20, 2022.

Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

OMANI RIYAL                                                556.7561.2

OMR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live OMR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

OMR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Advertisement

Following are history rates from OMR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
19 Jul, 2022550.615000555.115000
18 Jul, 2022545.010000549.510000
17 Jul, 2022545.010000549.510000
16 Jul, 2022545.010000549.510000
15 Jul, 2022545.790000550.290000
14 Jul, 2022539.670000544.170000
12 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000
11 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000
10 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000
09 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 29th Jan 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 29th Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 29th Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 29th Jan 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 29th Jan 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 29th Jan 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 29th Jan 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 29th Jan 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 29th Jan 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 29th Jan 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 29th Jan 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 29th Jan 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story