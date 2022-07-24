Advertisement
  News
  Business
OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 24, 2022

OMR to PKR buying exchange rate is 584.2 as per Pakistan Open Market and OMR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Omani Riyal to PKR is 588.7. Updated on, July 24, 2022.

Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

OMANI RIYAL                                                584.2588.7

OMR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live OMR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

OMR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from OMR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
23 Jul, 2022584.220000588.720000
22 Jul, 2022574.830000579.330000
21 Jul, 2022558.650000563.150000
20 Jul, 2022556.650000561.150000
19 Jul, 2022544.580000549.080000
18 Jul, 2022545.010000549.510000
17 Jul, 2022545.010000549.510000
16 Jul, 2022545.010000549.510000
15 Jul, 2022545.790000550.290000
12 Jul, 2022536.790000541.290000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

Next Story