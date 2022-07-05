OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 5, 2022

OMR TO PKR: Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 24, 2022

OMR to PKR buying exchange rate is 531.3 as per Pakistan Open Market and OMR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Omani Riyal to PKR is 535.8. Updated on, July 5, 2022.

Omani Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

OMANI RIYAL 531.3 535.8

OMR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live OMR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

OMR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from OMR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 04 Jul, 2022 531.735000 536.235000 03 Jul, 2022 532.180000 536.680000 02 Jul, 2022 532.090000 536.590000 01 Jul, 2022 539.820000 544.320000 30 Jun, 2022 539.820000 544.320000 29 Jun, 2022 540.710000 545.210000 28 Jun, 2022 541.810000 546.310000 27 Jun, 2022 541.730000 546.230000 26 Jun, 2022 541.730000 546.230000 25 Jun, 2022 550.260000 554.760000

