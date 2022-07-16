Pakistan Stock Exchange drops 274 Points in Price

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 274 points.

A negative change of 0.65 percent, closing at 42,074.91 points on Friday.

A total of 140,118,124 shares were traded during the day.

Compared to the trade of 227,848,374 shares the previous day. Advertisement

A sum of 140,118,124 offers was exchanged during the day contrasted with the exchange of 227,848,374 offers the earlier day, while the cost of offers remained at Rs.5.374 billion against Rs.7.429 billion on the last exchanging day.

Upwards of 347 organizations executed shares in the financial exchange, 116 of them recorded gain and 208 supported misfortunes, though the offer cost of 23 organizations stayed unaltered.

The three top exchanging organizations were Pak Elektron with a volume of 12,025,000 offers and cost for every portion of Rs.16.29, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 8,962,944 and cost for each portion of Rs.20.19, and Sui North Gas with the volume of 5,919,475 and cost for each portion of Rs.39.19.

Allawasaya Tex saw a most extreme increment of Rs.152.62 per share, shutting at Rs.2,187.62 though the second place was Premium Tex, the offer costs of which scaled by Rs.35 to Rs829.99.

Bata (Pak) saw the most extreme reduction of Rs.167.44 per share shutting at Rs.2,182.56 followed by Nestle Pakistan, the offer cost of which declined by Rs57.50 to close at Rs.5,942.50.

