Pakistan’s E-commerce Market anticipated to exceed $7 Bn in 2022.

The Pakistani e-commerce business is expected to surpass $7 billion in 2022.

It could reach about $9 billion by 2025.

The President of the ICCI stated that because of Amazon, both buyers and sellers now have access to a broader market.

Advertisement

According to Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the Pakistani e-commerce business is expected to surpass $7 billion in 2022 and reach about $9 billion by 2025.

Munir stated that Pakistan is growing as a viable market for online commerce while speaking at a training session on e-business on the Amazon platform conducted by the ICCI and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

He claimed that the global e-commerce sector was anticipated to surpass $5 trillion in 2022 and reach $6 trillion in 2023. In order to increase trade and exports, the Pakistani business community must work to take a sizable portion of the growing market.

The president of the ICCI stated that because of Amazon, both buyers and sellers now have access to a broader market and they should make the most of this chance to expand their businesses.

Additionally, the pandemic helped the e-commerce industry develop significantly while hurting offline enterprises. Munir emphasized that this finally opened up new possibilities for the growth of e-commerce.

He emphasized that in order to win the trust of consumers, Pakistani businesses must not skimp on the quality of their goods.

Advertisement

Munir also urged the government to guarantee an ongoing supply of electricity because frequent power outages are detrimental to the growth of internet commerce and other related industries.

Additionally, he recommended that the government broaden the nation’s information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure.

Also Read Value of UAE retail e-commerce market hits record $3.9 billion in 2020 KARACHI - The UAE retail e-commerce market reached a record $3.9 billion...