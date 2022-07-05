PCAA pensioners appeal for increase in pension

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Retired Officers Welfare Association has appealed to the federal government for increasing the pension.

The association appealed to the government to increase the pension of retired officers and widows of expired officers to alleviate their financial hardship.

Retired Officers Welfare Association President Mubashar Zafar in an application said that increases in salaries and pensions notified by the federal government in annual budget are implemented for PCAA employees through a process under service regulations.

Though salaries of serving PCAA employees have been revised accordingly, the increase in the pension of retired PCAA employees has not been made since 2020 and the same was put on hold by authority’s management, he added.

Despite various meetings and repeated requests for increase in pension, which aggregate to 35 per cent in total as per orders of the government, no action has been taken so far and pensioners of PCAA and their families particularly the widows of expired officers are facing enormous financial hardship, he maintained.



The PCAA president requested the federal minister to issue instructions to PCAA high-ups for favourable consideration of the matter without further delay so that retired officers and their families could be able to get an increase in pension and their sufferings and agonies could be alleviated.