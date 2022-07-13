Petrol price in Pakistan likely to be reduced. (credits: google)

Petroleum Division sources claim that the cost of gasoline can be cut by Rs. 10 per litre.

Federal cabinet has given its blessing to a 15-day price adjustment for petroleum products.

New gasoline and diesel rates may be revealed today, Finance Minister MIftah Ismail said.

Advertisement

The price of gasoline in Pakistan is projected to decrease by up to Rs 10 per litre due to the decline in oil prices on the international market.

Petroleum Division sources claim that the cost of gasoline can be cut by Rs. 10 and the cost of diesel by Rs. 25 per litre.

The federal cabinet’s consent is necessary, according to the sources, and without it, the prices of petroleum goods cannot be immediately cut before July 16.

Currently, the cabinet has given its blessing to a 15-day price adjustment for petroleum products.

“New gasoline prices could be revealed today”

The new gasoline and diesel rates, meanwhile, may be revealed today, according to Finance Minister MIftah Ismail (Wednesday).

Advertisement

Also Read Petrol Price in Pakistan: PM to receive summary on petroleum prices today ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive a summary on Wednesday (today)...

The summary from the petroleum division would be sent right away to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the finance minister in a statement to a private TV network.

On Tuesday, PM Shehbaz requested that the relevant ministries move a summary that suggested a decrease in the price of gasoline.

While presiding over a meeting, the prime minister declared that the government will fully benefit the customers who had been making concessions due to the increase in gasoline prices.

Advertisement

He requested a summary from the finance and petroleum ministries and added that the populace deserved respite after going through difficult circumstances.

According to a statement from the PM Office, he informed the group that the government would transparently lower oil prices to match those on the global market, which was excellent news for the public on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki to phase out pure petrol powered cars Maruti Suzuki India plans to discontinue production of vehicles that rely solely...