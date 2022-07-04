Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PIA increases flights to Skardu

PIA increases flights to Skardu

Articles
Advertisement
PIA increases flights to Skardu

PIA increases flights to Skardu. (credits: Google)

Advertisement
  • PIA declared on Monday that it was expanding its flight services to Skardu.
  • The PIA now offers six cities as departure points for direct flights to Skadu.
  • Skardu airport is situated at a height of more than 7,000 feet, among highest airports in the world.
Advertisement

The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), declared on Monday that it was expanding its flight services to Skardu.

The national flag carrier’s spokesperson, Abdullah Khan, announced that starting the following week, PIA will run 12 flights per week from Pakistan to Skardu.

Also Read

Eight of the 12 Boeing 777 are in service: PIA
Eight of the 12 Boeing 777 are in service: PIA

PIA spokesperson responds to Senator Saleem Mandviwalla's remarks on the national flag...

The airline official stated, “The PIA added flights in response to significant travel demand to northern locations due to summer vacations and Eid holidays.”

The PIA now offers six cities as departure points for direct flights to Skardu.

It is important to note that Imran Khan, a former prime minister, opened Skardu International Airport, the world’s highest airport, last year.

Advertisement

Skardu airport, which is situated at a height of more than 7,000 feet, is among the highest airports in the world. The second runway is 8,500 feet long, while the main runway measures 12,000 feet.

Also Read

PIA should take steps to attract other airlines’ business :Aviation Minister
PIA should take steps to attract other airlines’ business :Aviation Minister

Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) should take such steps that other airlines' business should...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story