PIA increases flights to Skardu

The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), declared on Monday that it was expanding its flight services to Skardu.

The national flag carrier’s spokesperson, Abdullah Khan, announced that starting the following week, PIA will run 12 flights per week from Pakistan to Skardu.

The airline official stated, “The PIA added flights in response to significant travel demand to northern locations due to summer vacations and Eid holidays.”

The PIA now offers six cities as departure points for direct flights to Skardu.

It is important to note that Imran Khan, a former prime minister, opened Skardu International Airport, the world’s highest airport, last year.

Skardu airport, which is situated at a height of more than 7,000 feet, is among the highest airports in the world. The second runway is 8,500 feet long, while the main runway measures 12,000 feet.

