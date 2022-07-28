KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have restored their network disrupted by heavy rains and flooding in parts of Balochistan and Sindh through mobilisation of their on-ground resources.

The torrential rains also caused major damage to road and bridge infrastructure in the region, further intensifying the challenge of timely restoration of the network, however, PTCL and Ufone field teams were able to live up to their commitment to keeping their customers connected at all times.

Sindh, especially Karachi and the coastal belt of Balochistan received one of the heaviest monsoon spells in the recent past, which resulted in urban flooding, severe damage to roads and bridges infrastructure, and massive commercial power breakdown. PTCL’s Optical Fiber cable deployed alongside roads and bridges also got swept away at multiple locations.

Also Read PTCL to provide ICT services to DHA Phase-VIII Karachi KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is set to provide ICT services...

The Northern and Central Zones of the country were no different where exchanges and network nodes got flooded leading to network outages. Baluchistan’s Makran division was the worst hit, resulting in major damage to road infrastructure, electricity transmission lines, and the PTCL OFC network. The cumulative situation resulted in a huge challenge before the PTCL and Ufone field teams to uphold their commitment to keeping their customers seamlessly connected.

Advertisement

The national carrier company responded to the situation by deploying teams in the affected area to restore the Optical Fiber Cable through a workaround to maintain the best possible business continuity. Despite the inclement weather, difficult terrain, and enormity of the challenge, the teams conducted a 24/7 operation with a high level of commitment to best facilitate the customers.

The company tackled the network disruption across the Southern, North, and Central region caused by commercial power breakdown through the deployment of portable generators until the issue was fixed.