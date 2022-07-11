QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 11, 2022

Advertisement
Edition: English
QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is 56.2 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 56.7. Updated on, July 11, 2022.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

QATARI RIYAL                56.2                56.7

QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
10 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
09 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
08 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
07 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
06 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
05 Jul, 202256.12000056.620000
04 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
03 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
02 Jul, 202256.21000056.710000
01 Jul, 202257.02000057.520000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open Market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

 

Next Story