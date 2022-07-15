QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 15, 2022

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is 57.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 58.2. Updated on, July 15, 2022.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

QATARI RIYAL

QAR TO PKR57.758.2

QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
14 Jul, 202257.01000057.510000
12 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
11 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
10 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
09 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
08 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
07 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
06 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000
05 Jul, 202256.12000056.620000
04 Jul, 202256.22000056.720000

