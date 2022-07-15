QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 15, 2022

QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, July 24, 2022.

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is 57.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 58.2. Updated on, July 15, 2022.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Advertisement Check the updated list given below: Advertisement QATARI RIYAL QAR TO PKR 57.7 58.2 QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate. Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts. QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History Advertisement Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates. DATE BUYING SELLING 14 Jul, 2022 57.010000 57.510000 12 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 11 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 10 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 09 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 08 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 07 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 06 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 05 Jul, 2022 56.120000 56.620000 04 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open Market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

Advertisement