QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 23, 2022

QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, July 24, 2022.

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is 61.8 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 62.3. Updated on, July 23, 2022.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

QATARI RIYAL 61.8 62.3

QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 22 Jul, 2022 61.375000 61.875000 21 Jul, 2022 59.010000 59.510000 20 Jul, 2022 59.010000 59.510000 19 Jul, 2022 57.570000 58.070000 18 Jul, 2022 57.570000 58.070000 17 Jul, 2022 57.570000 58.070000 16 Jul, 2022 57.570000 58.070000 15 Jul, 2022 57.650000 58.150000 14 Jul, 2022 57.010000 57.510000 12 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open Market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.