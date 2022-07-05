QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on, July 5, 2022

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is 56.1 as per Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 56.6. Updated on, July 5, 2022.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

QATARI RIYAL 56.1 56.6

QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 04 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 03 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 02 Jul, 2022 56.210000 56.710000 01 Jul, 2022 57.020000 57.520000 30 Jun, 2022 57.020000 57.520000 29 Jun, 2022 57.230000 57.730000 28 Jun, 2022 57.230000 57.730000 27 Jun, 2022 57.010000 57.510000 26 Jun, 2022 57.010000 57.510000 25 Jun, 2022 58.120000 58.620000

