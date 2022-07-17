QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan on, 17 July 2022

Check the updated list given below:

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 16 Jul, 2022 57.570000 58.070000 15 Jul, 2022 57.650000 58.150000 14 Jul, 2022 57.010000 57.510000 12 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 11 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 10 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 09 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 08 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 07 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000 06 Jul, 2022 56.220000 56.720000