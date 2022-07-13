Rupee dives over uncertain IMF dialogues

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee declined Rs2.19 against the dollar to reach Rs210.10 on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme remained in doldrums.

The local unit shed Rs2.19 to close at Rs210.10 to the dollar from Thursday, July 7 closing of Rs207.91 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The market opened after five holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha where the rupee took a dive against the greenback on renewed concern regarding the economic and political conditions of the country.

Analysts attributed the uncertainty surrounding the negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF as a major reason for the flight of the dollar in the interbank market.

The previous day, the government officials were quoted as saying that the government has not been able to reach any agreement with the multilateral lender for the release of around $2 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, they added.

This dampened the confidence of the investors and traders, waiting for the revival of the programme which will likely enable the country to secure loan programmes from other lenders and countries.

Although the coalition government slashed the subsidies on the price of fuel and power besides imposing new taxes on various sectors to meet the conditions of the IMF, it still has not been successful in convincing the IMF to revive the long stalled loan programme.

On another instance, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on July 7, jacked up the key policy rate by 125 basis points to 15 per cent from 13.75 per cent on rising inflationary concerns and weakness in the balance of payment.

After moderating in the previous three months, the current account deficit rose to $1.4 billion in May, on the back of lower exports and remittances partly due to the Eid holiday, the central bank said in a statement.

The trade deficit rose to $4.8 billion in June, more than $1.7 billion higher than its February low. While non-energy imports have continued to moderate in the last three months on the back of curtailment measures by the government and the SBP.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have also been on a downward spiral. The foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were down $493 million to reach $9.81 billion during the week ended on June 30, compared with $10.30 billion on June 24.

The overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $15.74 billion, while the net reserves held by banks amounted to $5.9 billion.

The total trade deficit of the country escalated to $35.52 billion in the first nine months (July-March) period of the current fiscal year against $20.8 billion in the same period last fiscal year.

The local currency remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The rupee lost Rs5.25 or 2.56 per cent from Rs204.85 to dollar on June 30, 2022 to the current level of Rs210.10.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs207.5 and Rs209.75 at 4:00pm PST.