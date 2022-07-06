Rupee plunges 1.05 against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee witnessed a sharp decline of 1.05 against the dollar on Wednesday, as the exchange rate ended at Rs207.99 in the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said.

The exchange rate closed at Rs206.94 on Tuesday. The rupee is again heading towards the lowest level, which was Rs211.93 against the greenback recorded on June 22, 2022.

The dealers said the dollar demand was high due to the upcoming Eid holidays. The government has announced holidays for Eid-ul-Azha from July 8 to July 10, 2022.

Further, the non-realisation of inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also put pressure on the rupee stability. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had announced that the country would receive around $2 billion from the IMF by this week.

The local currency ended the fiscal year 2021/22 with a massive decline of 30 per cent against the dollar. The exchange rate witnessed a decline of Rs47.31, or 30 per cent, from Rs157.54 on July 1, 2021 to the closing of Rs204.85 on June 30, 2022.

During the year, the local currency remained under pressure due to the higher economic demand, political instability and severe balance of payments crisis.

The rupee is making recovery after the country received $2.3 billion from a consortium of the Chinese banks. Further, the reports of the finalisation of agreement between Pakistan and the IMF also supported the rupee. The country is expecting an inflow of around $1.9 billion from the IMF.

The rupee remained under pressure against the greenback during the current fiscal year. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has taken various measures to support the balance of payments position and the local currency. However, the measures ended in a failure to help the rupee recover losses.

On May 23, 2022, the SBP announced a sharp increase in the key policy rate by 150 basis points to 13.75 per cent from 12.25 per cent.

The SBP is scheduled to announce another policy statement on July 7, 2022. The market is expecting another rise of 100 basis points to bring the key policy rate to 14.75 per cent.