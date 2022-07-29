Rupee recovers 57 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 57 paisas to reach Rs239.37 against the dollar on Friday, as the political dust settles, providing a sigh of relief to the investors and traders.

The local unit gained 57 paisas to close at Rs239.37 to the dollar from Thursday’s closing of Rs239. 94 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Currency experts said that the political environment cooled down with the formation of the Punjab government which has provided a breather to the market.

However, the declining foreign exchange reserves of the country and swelling current account deficit pose a significant threat to the stability in the value of rupee, they added.

The latest gain in the value of the rupee came after it posted losses for 10 consecutive sessions against the dollar on the back of messy political and economic conditions of the country.

The market has witnessed panic buying for the dollar throughout the week which further put pressure on the local currency while the exporters hold their receipts in expectation for a better yield.

Although, Pakistan resumed negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival and extension of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), however any fund from the multilateral lender has not yet been materialised.

The country is in a dire need for inflows to boost its forex reserves which have been declining at an alarming pace, resulting in constant pressure on the value of the rupee.

Fitch Ratings agency downgraded Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative in view of the significant deterioration in the country’s external liquidity position and financing conditions since early 2022.

Following the footsteps of Fitch, S&P Global also changed the country’s long-term outlook from stable to negative on deteriorating external position because of higher commodity prices, currency depreciation and tighter global financial conditions.

The foreign currency reserves held by the SBP recorded a decline of $754 million to clock-in at $8.57 billion during the week ended on July 22, compared with $9.32 billion on July 15. According to the central bank, the decrease came due to external debt and other payments.

The overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14.41 billion. The net reserves held by banks amounted to $5.83 billion.

The current account deficit remains one of the key challenges for the stability of the rupee, as after moderating in the previous three months, it rose to $1.4 billion in May, on the back of lower exports and remittances partly due to the Eid holiday.

The trade deficit rose to $4.8 billion in June, more than $1.7 billion higher than its February low. While non-energy imports have continued to moderate in the last three months on the back of curtailment measures by the government and the SBP.

The local currency remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The rupee lost Rs34.52 or 16.85 per cent from Rs204.85 to dollar on June 30, 2022 to the current level of Rs239.37.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs246 and Rs250 at 4:30pm PST.