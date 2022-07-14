Rupee recovers on IMF agreement

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee gained 30 paisas against the dollar to reach Rs209.80 on Thursday as the market celebrated the staff level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund.

The local unit gained 30 paisas to close at Rs209.80 to the dollar from Wednesday’s closing of Rs210.10 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Analysts said that the rupee recorded gains against the greenback as Pakistan reached the staff level agreement with the IMF for the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

The IMF on Thursday announced a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the completion of two outstanding programme reviews and increased the total loan size to $7 billion.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board and once approved by the board, around $1.17 billion worth of loan tranche will be released, bringing the total disbursements under the programme to around $4.2 billion.

Pakistan’s success in reaching agreement with the IMF will likely pave the way for the country to secure more loan agreements with other lender institutions and countries in order to boost its foreign exchange reserves of the country.

On another instance, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on July 7, jacked up the key policy rate by 125 basis points to 15 per cent from 13.75 per cent on rising inflationary concerns and weakness in the balance of payment.

The current account deficit remains one of the key challenges for the stability of the rupee, as after moderating in the previous three months, it rose to $1.4 billion in May, on the back of lower exports and remittances partly due to the Eid holiday.

The trade deficit rose to $4.8 billion in June, more than $1.7 billion higher than its February low. While non-energy imports have continued to moderate in the last three months on the back of curtailment measures by the government and the SBP.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have also been on a downward spiral. The foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were down $493 million to reach $9.81 billion during the week ended on June 30, compared with $10.30 billion on June 24.

The overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $15.74 billion, while the net reserves held by banks amounted to $5.9 billion.

The total trade deficit of the country escalated to $35.52 billion in the first nine months (July-March) period of the current fiscal year against $20.8 billion in the same period last fiscal year.

The local currency remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The rupee lost Rs4.95 or 2.41 per cent from Rs204.85 to dollar on June 30, 2022 to the current level of Rs209.80.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs208.5 and Rs211 at 3:30pm PST.