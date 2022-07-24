SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 59.9. Updated on, 24 July 2022.
Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan
|SAR TO PKR
|59.0
|59.9
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Following are history rates from SAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates
|CURRENCY
|BUYING
|SELLING
|USD-DD TO PKR
|227.9
|230.2
|USD-TT TO PKR
|227.9
|230.2
|AUD TO PKR
|155.1
|156.4
|BHD TO PKR
|597.5
|602.0
|CAD TO PKR
|174.8
|176.1
|CNY TO PKR
|33.3
|33.6
|DKK TO PKR
|30.9
|31.2
|EUR TO PKR
|224.5
|227.5
|HKD TO PKR
|28.7
|29.0
|INR TO PKR
|2.8
|2.9
|JPY TO PKR
|1.8
|1.8
|KWD TO PKR
|729.3
|734.3
|MYR TO PKR
|50.5
|51.0
|NZD TO PKR
|140.3
|141.5
|NOK TO PKR
|22.6
|22.9
|OMR TO PKR
|584.2
|588.7
|QAR TO PKR
|61.8
|62.3
|SGD TO PKR
|161.7
|163.0
|SEK TO PKR
|22.0
|22.3
|CHF TO PKR
|231.5
|233.2
|THB TO PKR
|5.9
|6.0
|AED TO PKR
|60.5
|61.5
|GBP TO PKR
|264.0
|267.5
|USD TO PKR
|228.0
|230.0
|Last Updated on 24 July 2022
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
