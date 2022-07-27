Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.8 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 60.5. Updated on, 27 July 2022.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.