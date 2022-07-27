Advertisement
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 July 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 July 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 27 July 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.8 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 60.5. Updated on, 27 July 2022.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

SAR TO PKR59.860.5

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYBUYINGSELLING

US Dollar DD

USD-DD TO PKR231.9237.2

US Dollar TT

USD-TT TO PKR231.9237.2
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

AUD TO PKR159.8161.1

Bahrain Dinar

BHD TO PKR610.4614.9

CANADIAN DOLLAR

CAD TO PKR179.0180.3
CHINESE YUAN

CNY TO PKR34.134.3

DANISH KRONE

DKK TO PKR31.531.9

EURO

EUR TO PKR226.5229.0
HONG KONG DOLLAR

HKD TO PKR29.329.6

INDIAN RUPEE

INR TO PKR2.93.0

JAPANESE YEN

JPY TO PKR1.91.9
KUWAITI DINAR

KWD TO PKR745.4750.4

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT

MYR TO PKR51.652.1

NewZealand $

NZD TO PKR143.9145.1
NORWEGIANS KRONE

NOK TO PKR23.323.6

OMANI RIYAL

OMR TO PKR595.9600.4

QATARI RIYAL

QAR TO PKR63.263.7
SAUDI RIYAL

SAR TO PKR59.860.5

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

SGD TO PKR165.8167.1

SWEDISH KRONA

SEK TO PKR22.522.8
SWISS FRANC

CHF TO PKR237.1238.9

THAI BHAT

THB TO PKR5.96.0

U.A.E Dirham

AED TO PKR61.562.4
UK Pound Sterling

GBP TO PKR267.0270.0

US Dollar

USD TO PKR232.0237.0

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

