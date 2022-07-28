SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 28 July 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 60.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 70.3. Updated on, 28 July 2022.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

Saudi Riyal SAR 60.7 70.3

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 236 240 Euro EUR 232 236 British Pound GBP 279 284 UAE Dirham AED 62.5 64.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 60.7 70.3 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 757.54 762.54 Canadian Dollar CAD 180.54 181.89 Australian Dollar AUD 161.5 162.72 Omani Riyal OMR 605.38 609.88 Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.24 52.69 Qatari Riyal QAR 63.95 64.45 Bahrain Dinar BHD 619.06 623.56 Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04 Chinese Yuan CNY 34.41 34.66 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.65 30 Danish Krone DKK 31.63 31.98 New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.12 146.32 Singapore Dollar SGD 167.49 168.79 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.5 23.8 Swedish Krona SEK 22.54 22.84 Swiss Franc CHF 241.63 243.38 Indian Rupee INR 2.92 3

