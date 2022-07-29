Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2022
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2022

Articles
Advertisement
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 61.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 62.50. Updated on, 29 July 2022.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today61.762.50

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD243246
EuroEUR239243
British PoundGBP288292
UAE DirhamAED63.565
Saudi RiyalSAR61.762.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD768.14773.14
Canadian DollarCAD183.29184.64
Australian DollarAUD163.43164.68
Omani RiyalOMR614.1618.6
Japanese YenJPY2.052.12
Malaysian RinggitMYR52.9553.4
Qatari RiyalQAR64.8765.37
Bahrain DinarBHD627.98632.48
Thai BhatTHB5.946.04
Chinese YuanCNY34.9335.18
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.0830.43
Danish KroneDKK32.0732.42
New Zealand DollarNZD146.38147.58
Singapore DollarSGD170.08171.38
Norwegians KroneNOK23.9724.27
Swedish KronaSEK22.8323.13
Swiss FrancCHF244.67246.42
Indian RupeeINR2.953

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you with date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in UAE - Today's Gold Price in UAE - 08 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE - Today's Gold Price in UAE - 08 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan - Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 08 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan - Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 08 Feb 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 8 February 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 8 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan 8 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan 8 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 8 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 8 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 8 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 8 February 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story