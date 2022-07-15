SAS and unions will speak again on Saturday, as the pilot strike continues

Negotiations to secure new working terms will start again on Saturday.

A majority of SAS pilots in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway walked out on July 4.

The carrier cancelled 177 flights on Friday.

Amounting to 62% of those scheduled.

SAS (SAS.ST) said on Friday that exchanges with pilots to get new working terms and make investment funds that will permit it to get its future will begin in the future on Saturday.

A larger part of pilots in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway left on July 4 after discussions over conditions connected with the Scandinavian transporter’s salvage plan fell.

The gatherings had gotten back to the arranging table in the Swedish capital on Wednesday.

“Talks have finished today,” Knut Johansen, head of public issues at this airline, said. “We desire to begin again on Saturday.”

Swedish media revealed that SAS was setting up another proposal to put to pilots, without giving subtleties.

Johansen declined to remark on the dealings.

“We expect an answer as quickly as time permits,” he said.

It has been battling with expanded minimal expense contests for quite a long time before the COVID-19 pandemic stacked tension on the carrier business.

The legislatures of Denmark and Sweden, which are the greatest proprietors, consider it to be a critical piece of the district’s vehicle foundation.

The aircraft said on Thursday the strike had caused 2,550 flight abrogations, influencing 270,000 travelers and costing the transporter between $94 million and $123 million.

The transporter dropped 177 trips on Friday, adding up to 62% of those planned, as per flight-following stage FlightAware.

SAS, which is attempting to carry out cost cuts and draw in new financial backers, petitioned for U.S. chapter 11 security on July 5.

Shares in this airline were down 8.5% on Friday and have lost the greater part of their worth starting from the beginning of the year.

Pilots utilized by SAS Scandinavia, an auxiliary of SAS Group, have said they would consent to restricted wage cuts and less good terms, however, it has been said that concessions offered so far are insufficient for it to do a salvage plan declared in February.

Associations are likewise difficult that pilots who lost their positions during the pandemic are rehired at Scandinavia, instead of rivaling outside candidates for occupations based on less appealing conditions at as of late made SAS Link and Ireland-based SAS Connect.

Pilots at SAS Link and SAS Connect are not protesting.

