Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rates, 11 July 2020

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 54.6 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 55.4. Updated on, 11 July 2022.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan. SAUDI RIYAL SAR TO PKR 54.6 55.4 Advertisement SAR TO PKR Open Market Forex Rates History Following are history rates from SAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates Advertisement DATE BUYING SELLING 10 Jul, 2022 54.600000 55.400000 09 Jul, 2022 54.600000 55.400000 08 Jul, 2022 54.500000 55.300000 07 Jul, 2022 54.500000 55.300000 06 Jul, 2022 54.000000 54.800000 05 Jul, 2022 53.200000 54.000000 04 Jul, 2022 53.400000 54.200000 03 Jul, 2022 53.400000 54.200000 02 Jul, 2022 53.400000 54.200000 01 Jul, 2022 54.100000 55.000000 BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website. Advertisement