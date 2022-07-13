Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rates, 13 July 2020
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rates, 13 July 2020

Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rates, 13 July 2020

Articles
Advertisement
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rates, 13 July 2020

Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rates, 23 July 2020

Advertisement

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 54.6 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 55.4. Updated on, 13 July 2022.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAUDI RIYALSAR TO PKR54.655.4

SAR TO PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from SAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
12 Jul, 202254.60000055.400000
11 Jul, 202254.60000055.400000
10 Jul, 202254.60000055.400000
09 Jul, 202254.60000055.400000
08 Jul, 202254.50000055.300000
07 Jul, 202254.50000055.300000
06 Jul, 202254.00000054.800000
05 Jul, 202253.20000054.000000
04 Jul, 202253.40000054.200000
03 Jul, 202253.40000054.200000
Advertisement

 

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2023
Saudi Riyal to PKR - Today's SAR to PKR - 26 January 2023
Saudi Riyal to PKR - Today's SAR to PKR - 26 January 2023
AED TO PKR - Today's UAE Dirham to PKR - 26 January 2023
AED TO PKR - Today's UAE Dirham to PKR - 26 January 2023
EURO TO PKR - Today's Euro Rate in Pakistan - 26 January 2023
EURO TO PKR - Today's Euro Rate in Pakistan - 26 January 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 26th Jan 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 26th Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 26th Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 26th Jan 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story