Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today’s SAR TO PKR exchange rates, 23 July 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 59.9. Updated on, 23 July 2022.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR TO PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from SAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

DATE BUYING SELLING 22 Jul, 2022 58.750000 59.700000 21 Jul, 2022 58.500000 59.500000 20 Jul, 2022 56.300000 57.300000 19 Jul, 2022 55.500000 56.300000 18 Jul, 2022 55.200000 56.000000 17 Jul, 2022 55.200000 56.000000 16 Jul, 2022 55.200000 56.000000 15 Jul, 2022 55.000000 55.800000 14 Jul, 2022 54.700000 55.500000 12 Jul, 2022 54.600000 55.400000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.