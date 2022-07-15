Shell wants to share more of its blockbuster profits(credits: Google)

According to the chief executive, Shell is exploring increasing shareholder payouts as a result of record earnings from rising energy prices. The additional funds will also enable Shell to move more quickly toward renewable and low-carbon energy sources.

Following two years of decreased earnings because of the epidemic, this year’s profits for the largest oil and gas corporation in Europe as well as competitors like BP increased.

The decision of what to do with the unexpected earnings windfall that started with the recovery from the epidemic and was subsequently sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been debated for months by CEO Ben van Beurden and Shell’s board.

Van Beurden told Reuters on the sidelines of the Aurora Spring Forum, “We have to look out for our shareholders because I think our shares are very considerably underpriced, and giving back more to shareholders to support that part of the equation is going to be extremely essential.”

After cutting its dividend by more than 60% due to the pandemic, Shell, whose stock has increased by 20% this year but is still around 20% below its pre-pandemic peak, committed in 2020 to increase payments by 4% yearly. This would be the first increase in dividends since the 1940s.

The London-based corporation reported its biggest quarterly profit of $9 billion in the first quarter of 2022, when it increased its dividend by 4% to 25 cents per share, although that was still less than it was before the pandemic.

A windfall tax was implemented by Britain and other countries as a result of the profit surge to assist consumers who were facing high energy costs.

According to Van Beurden, management is evaluating whether the existing 20 to 30 percent of cash from operations shareholder return policy “is the proper number given where we are today.”

Van Beurden did not specify whether any new strategy would involve a bigger dividend, although Shell delivers capital to investors through buybacks or dividends.

Repairing balance sheets

In the first half of 2022, Shell repurchased $8.5 billion worth of shares and distributed $7.5 billion in dividends over the four quarters leading up to March. It produced $52 billion in free cashflow throughout the year.

Van Beurden, Shell’s CEO since 2014, added that the additional funds would contribute in reducing debt that had grown significantly during the pandemic.

We still aren’t quite where I would like to be in, sort of, the peak of the cycle, so we still have to take care of a balance sheet repair, he added.

Before July 28's presentation of its second-quarter earnings, Shell said that rising fuel demand had nearly tripled refining profitability, increasing earnings by up to $1.2 billion. It also increased its mid-term forecasts for energy prices.

Energy market volatility wouldn’t derail Shell’s goals to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and develop a sizable renewables and low-carbon business in the ensuing decades, he claimed.

He said that money was needed “to pivot towards the energy system of the future, which needs to be constructed now and the fact that we have the resources to achieve that will be helpful.” “We need to systematically pivot away from an oil and gas supply-based firm to an energy transition company,” he said.

Following a significant Dutch court decision in 2021 that required the firm to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent from 2019 levels by 2030, Shell increased their climate ambitions.

