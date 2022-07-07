Shell will build Europe’s biggest hydrogen facility to power a Dutch refinery.

I will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant, according to Shell.

200 megawatt electrolyzer will produce up to 60,000 kg of renewable hydrogen daily.

Electrolysis is a technique that utilizes an electric current to split water into oxygen and hydrogen.

Advertisement

Subsidiaries of oil and gas tycoon Shell have made a final investment decision, which would allow plans to move forward for the construction of a sizable hydrogen factory in the Netherlands.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Shell claimed that when operations at the Holland Hydrogen I project begin in 2025, it will be “Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant.”

The 200 megawatt electrolyzer, which will be situated in the Port of Rotterdam, the biggest seaport in Europe, will produce up to 60,000 kg of renewable hydrogen daily, according to Shell.

Applications for hydrogen are numerous, and it can be used in a variety of sectors. There are numerous ways to generate it. Electrolysis is a technique that involves utilising an electric current to split water into oxygen and hydrogen.

Some refer to this process as “green” or “renewable” hydrogen if the electricity utilised in it is generated by renewable resources like wind or solar.

Also Read Oil company Shell will lose £3.8 billion by leaving Russia. The oil giant estimates that selling its Russian assets could result in...

Advertisement

According to Shell, the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm, a 759 MW project scheduled to be operational in 2023, would provide clean energy for the electrolyzer there. The wind farm has a portion owned by Shell.

The Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam will receive the hydrogen produced by the plant via the new HyTransPort hydrogen pipeline.

The plan is to “replace some of the grey hydrogen”—which is created from fossil fuels—used at the site with this renewable hydrogen. According to Shell, this will partially decarbonize the facility’s production of energy goods like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Renewable hydrogen would “play a vital role in the energy system of the future and this project is an important step in helping hydrogen fulfil that potential,” according to Anna Mascolo, executive vice president for developing energy solutions at Shell.

Prior to the release of its second quarter earnings later this month, Shell said in a note that it would like to “become a net-zero emissions energy business” by the year 2050. The business, which is still a significant producer of gas and oil, has been sued for its net-zero aspirations.

The Netherlands-based renewable hydrogen plant that Shell plans to build is the most recent effort by global corporations to establish themselves in the market.

Advertisement

Another oil and gas supermajor, BP, said in June that it had decided to buy a 40.5 percent ownership part in the massive Australian project known as the Asian Renewable Energy Hub.

When the initiative was first announced, BP said it would operate it and that it had “the potential to be one of the major renewables and green hydrogen hubs in the world.”

In the same month, Siemens Energy and Air Liquide revealed their intentions to form a partnership to produce “industrial scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers in Europe.”

Also Read Oil prices continue to decline dim the outlook for global demand Brent crude falls 71 cents to $99.98 a barrel by 0013 GMT...