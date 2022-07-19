Sindh extend market timing restrictions owing to power crisis.

Restrictions on market timings in Sindh province due to ongoing power crisis.

Marketplaces, bazaars, shops, and shopping malls are required to close by 9:00 p.m.

The measure aims to close the gap between the supply and demand of electricity.

As the power crisis continues to affect the entire nation, the Sindh Government on Tuesday extended the restrictions placed on market timings in the province.

In response to the frequent power outages and load shedding, the measure, which will be in place from July 17 through August 16, aims to close the gap between the supply and demand of electricity.

All marketplaces, bazaars, shops (wholesale or retail), super or departmental stores, and shopping malls are required to close by 9:00 p.m., according to a notification from the Sindh Home Department.

The law also stipulated that wedding venues and banquets must close by 10:30 p.m., while hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, clubs, gyms, movie theatres, plays, circuses, and other amusement centers must close by 11:30 p.m.

According to the home department, all billboards and other advertising hoardings that are illuminated by electricity must be turned off by 9:00 p.m.

All types of categories will not have set closing times on Saturdays, but a one-day week off will be observed, either on Sunday or Friday.

Exemptions

All information technology firms involved in software development, as well as pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, labs, gas stations, CNG stations, bakeries, and milk shops, are exempt.

All factories, Pakistan Security Printing Corporation, National Security Printing Company, commercial ambulance service zones, contact centers, virtual or interactive voice-call customer care centers, postal and courier services, and tire repair shops are also excluded from the limits.

Additionally, all bus stops, sabzi mandis, service areas on highways, roadside shops on highways away from populated areas, take-out restaurants, food deliveries, online food deliveries limited to cooking and packing facilities, and all warehouses used for loading and unloading goods will continue to be exempt.

