Sindh Govt. lifts ban on closure of markets at 9PM

Sindh Govt. lifts ban on closure of markets at 9PM. (credits: Google)

  • Sindh government lifts ban on marketplaces closing early in advance of Eidul Adha.
  • Markets and bazaars can stay open till 9 p.m. until July 10.
  • Punjab’s chief minister says decision was made to assist general public and business community.
The Sindh government on Sunday abolished the prohibitions against the province’s marketplaces closing early in advance of Eidul Adha.

According to the announcement from the Sindh home department, the requirement to close markets and bazaars till 9 p.m. has been lifted until July 10.

Up to July 10, stores, markets, and other commercial areas can now stay open till 9 o’clock.

In advance of Eidul Adha, Punjab’s chief minister (CM), Hamza Shehbaz, removed timing restrictions for businesses on Saturday.

According to a statement from Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, markets in the province can now stay open till 9 o’clock. Up until Chand Raat, there will be no time limit on the companies.

Prior to Eidul Adha, he claimed that the decision was made to assist the general public and the business community.

A province-wide campaign for energy conservation was launched on June 19 by the Punjab government due to Pakistan’s growing energy shortage and ongoing electrical load-shedding. According to the schedule, stores closed at 9 p.m., while restaurants closed at 11:30 p.m.

Eidul Azha will be observed on July 10 as previously announced by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee (Sunday).

