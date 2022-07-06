Six more MPs resign and ask Boris Johnson to step down


  • Both Kemi Badenoch and Julia Lopez have resigned from their respecti roleves.
  • Three under secretaries, Neil O’Brien, Lee Rowley, and Alex Burghart also quit.
  •  Mims Davies said she had “no faith” in Boris Johnson leadership.
Six more ministers and secretaries have resigned from their posts and called on Boris Johnson to step down as prime minister.

Both Kemi Badenoch and Julia Lopez have resigned from their respective roles.

Three under secretaries, Neil O’Brien, Lee Rowley, and Alex Burghart, have also resigned, according to a letter of resignation signed by five members of parliament.

“It has become increasingly apparent that the government cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the manner in which they have been handled,” the letter stated.

“In good faith, we must request that you step down for the welfare of the party and the country.”

Employment minister Mims Davies stated in a separate resignation letter that she had “grown increasingly concerned” about Johnson’s leadership over the past several months.

She added, “I have no faith in your leadership, and I urge you to reconsider your position for the good of the nation and the party.”

