Spain daily gas demand for power hits new record

As a heatwave swept the nation, Spain’s demand for natural gas for power generation reached a new high, according to transmission system operator Enagas on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 803.8 gigawatt hours (GWh) were delivered to gas-fired power plants in Spain, breaking the previous marks of 770 GWh and 764 GWh set on June 16 and 15, respectively.

According to a statement from Enagas, Spain’s current high temperatures have resulted in higher electricity exports, higher electricity consumption, and lower hydraulic, wind, photovoltaic, and solar thermal generation due to a dusty haze.

The second heatwave to hit Spain this year is expected to climax later on Thursday, with temperatures likely reaching 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in many southern Spanish regions.

In an effort to lessen the impact of high gas prices on energy bills, Spain and Portugal have begun temporarily subsidising the generation costs of fossil fuel facilities, with the long-term goal of increasing renewable capacity.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia raises the threat of supply interruptions in a market that is already overstretched to satisfy the high demand following COVID 19, and European governments are fighting to control the rising cost of energy.

