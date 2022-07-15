Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Spain daily gas demand for power hits new record

Spain daily gas demand for power hits new record

Articles
Advertisement
Spain daily gas demand for power hits new record

Spain daily gas demand for power hits new record (credits:google)

Advertisement
  • Spain’s demand for natural gas for power generation reached a new high on Wednesday.
  • High temperatures have resulted in higher electricity exports and consumption.
  • The second heatwave to hit Spain this year is expected to climax later on Thursday, with temperatures likely reaching 44 degrees Celsius
Advertisement

As a heatwave swept the nation, Spain’s demand for natural gas for power generation reached a new high, according to transmission system operator Enagas on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 803.8 gigawatt hours (GWh) were delivered to gas-fired power plants in Spain, breaking the previous marks of 770 GWh and 764 GWh set on June 16 and 15, respectively.

According to a statement from Enagas, Spain’s current high temperatures have resulted in higher electricity exports, higher electricity consumption, and lower hydraulic, wind, photovoltaic, and solar thermal generation due to a dusty haze.

Also Read

Pamplona, Spain infamous bull run, returns with six injuries
Pamplona, Spain infamous bull run, returns with six injuries

First running of the bulls since 2019 kicks off in Pamplona, Spain....

The second heatwave to hit Spain this year is expected to climax later on Thursday, with temperatures likely reaching 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in many southern Spanish regions.

In an effort to lessen the impact of high gas prices on energy bills, Spain and Portugal have begun temporarily subsidising the generation costs of fossil fuel facilities, with the long-term goal of increasing renewable capacity.

Advertisement

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia raises the threat of supply interruptions in a market that is already overstretched to satisfy the high demand following COVID 19, and European governments are fighting to control the rising cost of energy.

Also Read

Spain reduces sentences for two convicted over Catalonia attacks
Spain reduces sentences for two convicted over Catalonia attacks

Two out of three convicted over attacks in Catalonia. Madrid court reduces...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story