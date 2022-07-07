Suncity shares in Macau have more than tripled, after the new ownership

Shares in Macau’s Suncity Group Holdings Ltd more than tripled on Thursday.

The firm said Executive Director Andrew Lo is its new majority shareholder.

Shares gave up some of the gains but were still up 182%, valuing the company at $130m.

