Sunny Balwani of Theranos is convicted of fraud by a U.S. jury

A jury convicts former Theranos President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of defrauding investors and patients.

The San Jose, California, jury deliberated for a little more than five days.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on three counts of fraud in January.

