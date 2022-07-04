Tesla hit with new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers

Fifteen Black Tesla employees filed a complaint against the electric vehicle manufacturer.

They claim they were the targets of racist abuse and harassment in the company’s factories.

10 lawsuits have been filed against Tesla alleging sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

Advertisement

On Thursday, fifteen Black former or present Tesla employees filed a complaint against the electric vehicle manufacturer, claiming they were the targets of racist abuse and harassment in the company’s factories.

According to the lawsuit filed in a California state court, the workers said they were frequently the target of inappropriate racist remarks and actions by coworkers, managers, and human resources personnel.

The lawsuit added that the automaker’s “standard operating procedures include blatant, open and unmitigated race discrimination,” and that the harassment mostly took place at Tesla’s Fremont, California factory. It alleged that the harassment included using the terms “nigger,” “slavery,” or “plantation,” as well as making sexual remarks like “likes booty.”

Also Read Tesla posts rare drop in sales in second quarter Tesla's completed sales fell by almost 18%, to around 255,000 units, in...

According to the lawsuit, some of the plaintiffs were denied promotions or given jobs that required the most physical labour at Tesla.

It claimed that Montieco Justice, a production associate at Tesla’s Fremont factory, contracted COVID-19 as a result of taking a permitted leave of absence and was immediately demoted upon returning to Tesla.

Advertisement

At least ten lawsuits have been filed against the manufacturer, including one from a California civil rights organisation, alleging widespread sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

It claims to have measures in place to prevent and resolve workplace misbehaviour and has previously denied wrongdoing.

Following his rejection of a $15 million judgement, a federal judge in California ordered a fresh trial on the damages Tesla is required to pay to a Black former factory worker who accused the firm of racial discrimination.

A Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit this month, accusing Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, and the board of directors of promoting a poisonous workplace atmosphere and ignoring employee complaints.

Also Read Tesla’s conveyances fall, hurt by China’s COVID closure Tesla delivered 254,695 vehicles in the April to June period, down 17.9%...