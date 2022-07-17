Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait 17th July 2022

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in Kuwaiti provide live rates.

Gold prices change almost every day around the world, including in Kuwait. Get the latest gold price in KWD, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karat gold.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.