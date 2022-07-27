Advertisement
Today's Gold Rate in Kuwait 27 July 2022

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait 27 July 2022

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait 27 July 2022

Gold Rate in Kuwait

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait recorded a decrease of KWD 542.700 per ounce on 27 July 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram Decreased by KWD 17.350 from the previous day’s KWD 17.400.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) Decreased by KWD 16.750 From the previous day’s KWD 16.750.

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 27 July 2022.

Gold UnitKuwaiti Dinar
Gram K24
17.350 KWD
Yesterday: 17.400
Gram K22
16.750 KWD
Yesterday: 16.750
Gram K21
15.160 KWD
Yesterday: 15.230
Gram K18
12.990 KWD
Yesterday: 13.050
1 Gold Ounce
539.590 KWD

In Kuwait, these rates are presented in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments. The local gold and bullion markets in Kuwait provide live rates every day.

Gold prices fluctuate practically daily around the world, including in Kuwait. Get the most recent gold price in Kuwaiti Dinar, as well as rates for gold in 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karats.

Today’s international gold rate in Kuwait and its converted gold price Kuwait Dinar makes it easier for Kuwaiti gold souks, gold investors, and people to stay up to date.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

