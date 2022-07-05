Advertisement
Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait 5th July 2022

Articles
Gold Rate in Kuwait (Credits: File)

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded a decrease/increase of KWD 559.800  per ounce on 5th July 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to KWD 18.000 from the previous day’s KWD 18.100.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) Depreciated to KWD 17.450. From the previous day’s KWD17.600.

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 2 July 2022.

Gold UnitKuwaiti Dinar
Gram K24
18.000 KWD
Yesterday: 18.100
Gram K22
17.450 KWD
Yesterday: 17.600
Gram K21
15.720 KWD
Yesterday: 15.760
Gram K18
13.480 KWD
Yesterday: 13.510
1 Gold Ounce
559.800 KWD

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Saudi provide live rates.

Gold prices change almost every day around the world, including in the Kuwait. Get the latest gold price in KWD, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karat gold.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

