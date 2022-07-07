Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait 7th July 2022

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded a decrease of KWD 552.030 per ounce on 7th July 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to KWD 17.750 from the previous day’s KWD 18.000.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) Depreciated to KWD 17.100 From the previous day’s KWD 17.450.

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 07 July 2022.

Gold Unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 17.750 KWD Yesterday: 18.000 Gram K22 17.100 KWD Yesterday: 17.450 Gram K21 15.490 KWD Yesterday: 15.720 Gram K18 13.280 KWD Yesterday: 13.480 1 Gold Ounce 552.030 KWD

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Saudi provide live rates.

Gold prices change almost every day around the world, including in the Kuwait. Get the latest gold price in KWD, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karat gold.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.